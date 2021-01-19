Real Murcia is active, looking for various pieces on the market. One of the footballers who has the best chance of reaching it is Adrián Fuentes, a 24-year-old winger who currently plays for NK Istra 1961, a Croatian team that is dependent on Alavés. This footballer, born in Madrid, is liked by Julio Algar, grana sports director, and Adrián Hernández, the Murcia coach. They both know him from his time with Murcian teams. And it is that before arriving at the Alavés subsidiary, Fuentes, a corpulous and unbalanced extreme, passed through Alhama and Lorca B, where he coincided with Julio Algar. This position is the most urgent to fill for coach grana.

Chumbi’s departure has made Murcia look for a striker. He has already called Dani Aquino, currently at Badajoz, where he has 5 goals, although he was only a starter in the first four days of the League and had to settle for being a substitute in another five. It only accumulates 427 minutes and has not closed the door to Real Murcia. Aquino, at 30 years old, would meet the demands of Adrián Hernández, who wants to have a dynamic attacker who can play in various attacking positions.

He is a different forward, but Jack Harper also likes Murcia, who have taken an interest in him. This ‘9’ of Scottish origin but settled in Andalusia, is owned by Getafe, which gave it to Cartagena a few months ago. In the black and white box he is not finding the necessary minutes to recover his physical tone after an injury. The Madrid team could give it to Murcia, which would only take care of a small part of its payroll. Harper is a reference striker, burly, left-handed and with a fight, as Adrián wants.

An extreme to gain overflow in the band and a striker to replace Chumbi are the two signings planned by the grana club and that would join those of Champagne and Adán Gurdiel, but Murcia does not rule out also incorporating a midfielder if a good opportunity in the market that raises the level of the workforce.

José Antonio García Rabasco ‘Verza’, a 24-year-old soccer player from Murcia who has just terminated his contract with Cartagena, is also on the agenda. After an extensive career in First, Second and Second B in clubs such as Villarreal, Recreativo de Huelva, Córdoba, Albacete, Almería and Levante, among many others, he helped Efesé himself to go up to Second by playing 20 games and scoring two goals. Without a team, he would be willing to play for Murcia, despite the offers from the Balearic Islands and Ibiza. He wants to play for a team close to Murcia, where he will settle in the future.

Julio Algar also likes Toni Arranz, who plays for El Ejido, a club that shares a subgroup with Real Murcia. The 27-year-old midfielder grew up in the Rayo quarry, played at UCAM two years ago and has been offered to Murcia.