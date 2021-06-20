Aquilino Peña poses after the interview in a coworking in Madrid where the Kibo Ventures headquarters are temporarily installed. Victor Sainz

Venture capital in Spain (private capital, they prefer to call it in the union to avoid the bad image of the term) has weathered the coronavirus crisis well. This industry has shares in 2,796 companies, which employ 448,000 people. In 2020, the sector mobilized investments worth 6,275 million euros, 26% less. The fall was mainly due to the absence of large deals or mega deals, because the number of operations (838) broke a record. 75% of the movements were carried out by foreign funds, and were mainly concentrated in the area of venture capital, specialized in injecting capital into start-ups most recently created.

Aquilino Peña (Madrid, 1970) is the president of the Spanish Association of Capital, Growth and Investment (Ascri), the employer’s association private equity. Founding partner of Kibo Ventures, Peña believes that, with a series of tax and legal improvements, venture capital could approach the size of this industry in countries such as the United Kingdom, France or Germany.

Question How has covid-19 affected the sector?

Answer. The companies that we hold the funds in our portfolio have suffered, like all in this country, particularly those more linked to tourism and restaurants. However, it has been found that the firms behind private capital have weathered the crisis better than the rest. At a time when access to credit was closing, the managers have provided liquidity. Last year the number of bankruptcies in companies owned by the private equity it was only 32, the lowest in the historical series. We are not a problem, as many people think due to misinformation, but part of the solution. I find it grossly unfair when compared to vulture funds. When a company is owned by us, it is more profitable, creates more jobs and its assets are better.

More information

Q. To what do you attribute the bad reputation that weighs on venture capital?

R.I would not speak so much of a bad image as of ignorance. In general terms, neither the administrations nor the citizens know the success story behind our operations in paying taxes, creating value, generating jobs and profitability for investors. 99% are cases of success of companies that have been created from scratch and grow a lot, or of family groups that have found in private capital an ideal solution for their continuity.

P. The year 2021 started strong, with investments worth 1,125 million euros, 84% more. Do you think this trend will continue? In which sectors will there be more operations?

R.The funds are very interested in everything related to the digitization processes of companies, both in products and in distribution (electronic commerce, reservations, delivery …). There is also a lot of interest in education and healthcare. There are many funds entering the segment of middle market [tamaño medio] to help companies grow and internationalize. Another focus of attraction is the process of transformation of industrial means in areas such as robotics or the computerization of production plants.

P. Spain is a country with well-trained professionals and an expanding entrepreneurial ecosystem. However, the private equity sector is still far from the size it is in other leading European countries. Why?

R.In this business, to be successful you need two things: talent and capital. And when one factor is strong it pulls the other. In Spain there are a range of interesting companies, but we suffer from some things. To begin with, there is a lack of capital. Although we are at parity with the EU average, the differential with countries such as France, Germany, Italy or the United Kingdom continues to widen.

Q. Why do you think there is a lack of capital?

R.In the first place, because the presence of family offices [los vehículos de inversión de las grandes fortunas], pension plans and insurance companies in venture capital is underrepresented. On the business side, they must gain size to be attractive in the eyes of the private equity. And there is also a lack of ambition among entrepreneurs. Spain is a large enough market to survive, to have a viable company, but it is too small if the aim is to have a leading company.

Q. What do you ask the Government to make the sector more competitive?

R.The claims are grouped into two blocks: those associated with talent and those linked to the generation of capital. In the first case, we defend changes in the taxation of stock options. In other words, that entrepreneurs can attract talent without spending a fortune on salaries and can retain talent by linking it to the running of the company and sharing future benefits. Spain is an anomaly in Europe in terms of the taxation of stock options. There is also a lot to do in taxation when a company establishes its domicile in another country because many taxes are paid when the owners have not yet sold their participation.

Q. And from the point of view of capital, what measures do you suggest to encourage the development of the industry?

R.In Spain, occupational pension plans move about 140,000 million euros. Of that amount, only 1% is invested in venture capital when in neighboring countries the average is between 15% and 20%. The funds of private equity They are offering an average return of 15% and future pensioners have the right to benefit from this result and take advantage of the diversification offered by our assets. For this, it is key to eliminate the cascade commission system that prevents plans from charging an expense of more than 1.5% to their clients, when our average commission is a little higher and is 2%. Another aspect that worries us is that, for banks or insurers, investing in venture capital consumes a lot of capital. We ask for a relaxation of these coefficients. Better tax treatment for taxpayers would also be good business angels, for those professionals who accumulate assets to support new projects.