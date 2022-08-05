Mazatlan.- A new call to respect schedules for the enjoyment of the beachesmade the Commander of the Municipal Aquatic Police, Gustavo Spinoza.

Tonight, at various points on the beach they were detected groups of young people who without measuring the risks they entered the sea, even though the surveillance operation ended at 8:00 p.m.

With the support of the Municipal Civil Protection Coordination, agents of the Aquatic Police removed the young swimmers.





