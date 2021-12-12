Ana Marcela Cunha continues to show that she is one of the great names in the aquatic marathon today. Months after winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, the athlete from Bahia won the Israel stage of the World Tour this Sunday (12).

IT’S GOLDOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! ‍ It’s from @anamarcela92, always her! In the middle of the Red Sea, the Brazilian is champion of the World Circuit stage. Our Olympic champion starts with everything the cycle #Paris2024! @JonneRoriz /COB pic.twitter.com/tyv1jQHXhd — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) December 12, 2021

She won the 10 km race with a time of 2h01min36s. The silver went to the French Oceane Cassignol and the bronze to the Italian Guilia Gabbrielleschi.

After this achievement, Ana Marcela Cunha assumed the 3rd position in the ranking of the world circuit in the modality.

