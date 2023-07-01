Establishment was set up for the 2024 Olympics; France registers demonstrations since Tuesday (June 27)

The facade of an aquatic training center for the Olympic Games in Paris was damaged this Friday (June 30, 2023) during protests in France at dawn. The information is from Reuters.

“Buses parked near the Aubervilliers aquatic center construction site were set on fire”said Solideo, the company responsible for the infrastructure of the event, which will be held in 2024. “The facade of the building suffered very light damage as a result”said the company to Reuters.

Solideo also stated that it is considering taking extra security measures at all construction sites for the Olympic games to prevent further damage.

This Friday (June 30), the Ministry of the Interior of France informed that at least 875 people were arrested on the 3rd night of protests in the country. In addition to Paris, other cities recorded violent protests, such as Lyon, Lille and Toulouse.

The origin of the demonstrations was the death of a 17-year-old son of African immigrants. He was shot by a police officer in a traffic approach.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On the morning of Tuesday (June 27), around 8:15 am local time (3:15 am in Brasilia time), a 17-year-old youth was stopped at a roadblock that was being carried out on Joliot-Curie Avenue, in Nanterre, region metropolitan Paris.

According to the police, security agents were checking a Mercedes that was supposedly traveling in a dedicated bus lane. At the time, local police claimed that the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and advanced towards one of the agents. The officer then shot the young man in the chest.

However, a video posted on Twitter after the case went public shows a different version. In the images, 2 police officers are positioned near a yellow car and seem to prevent the vehicle from moving forward. One of them, standing and leaning against the windshield, points his gun at the driver. The car then moves forward, and the officer fires. Then you can see that the car hit a pole.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the police officer responsible for the shooting was in custody. In addition, two investigations were opened by the General Inspectorate of the National Police to investigate the case.

GOVERNMENT REACTION

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, spoke about the case on Wednesday (28.jun), after the 1st day of protests. During a visit to Marseille, the French leader told journalists that the young man’s death was “unjustifiable”.

“I would like to express the emotion of the entire nation at the death of young Nael, and give his family our solidarity and love. […] We need calm so that Justice can do its work”, said the president referring to the protests.

On the same day, deputies of the French National Assembly observed a minute of silence in honor of the young man.

“The death of young Nahel, aged 17, which took place yesterday in Nanterre, has caused a strong stir in the country. It will be necessary to shed all light on the circumstances of this tragedy.”declared the President of the Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said police intervention “clearly not according to the rules”.

“Wearing the uniform is responding to a duty of exemplarity […] The images suggest that the legal framework of intervention was not respected“said Borne.

On Thursday (June 29), President Macron called an urgent ministerial meeting to discuss the young man’s death and the ensuing protests. This Friday (June 30), during the meeting, the French leader condemned what he called “pure and unjustifiable violence” in the protests.

The Minister of the Interior, on the other hand, asked all municipalities in France to suspend the circulation of all buses and trams from 9 pm local time.