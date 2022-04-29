After the revelation of the first image of margot robbie What Barbiemany users began to ask Mattel Y Warner Bros. than Aqua’s iconic song, “barbie girls”, is part of the live action Barbie movie, which will hit theaters in July next year.

However, the representative of the lead singer of Aque, Ulrich Møller-Jørgensen, informed Variety that they have not received an invitation from the producers for the song to be part of the film.

Aqua’s “Barbie girl” will not be part of the live action

“The song will not be used in the film”, said Ulrich Møller-Jørgensen, who represents Aqua lead singer Lene Nystrøm. This would confirm that the problems between Mattel and the musical group continue.

Upon releasing the song, the toy company sued the band’s label, accusing it of using the brand without authorization and transforming the child’s doll into a sexual object.

The Mattel brand has designed six Barbie dolls in honor of women who work in engineering, science, technology and mathematics. Photo: Mattel.

What will we see in the “Barbie” movie?

The live action adaptation of “Barbie” will introduce us to the classic doll that lives in Barbieland. She will be kicked out for not being perfect enough, so she goes on an adventure in the real world.

The protagonist will be in charge of margot robbiewhile Ken will be played by Ryan Gosling. The film will hit theaters on July 21, 2023.