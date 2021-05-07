Know the predictions and What does the horoscope hold for Aquarius this Friday, May 7, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

TO Aquarium He is fascinated by the rare, the exotic, the different, the novel and the different; he always has to “hit the mark.” He is fast, intelligent, independent and sociable and has a lot of vision for the future, although sometimes it costs him the “here and now”. He is good at teamwork although he is individualistic and detached. He likes the hyper-modern and, although we may not believe it, he is very clear about the value of money and is very thrifty.

What awaits Aquarius on Friday, May 7

You will finally get out of your cocoon to be able to see the real events in your life. You will have to work hard to advance as you expect.

Health: Make the most of each of the skills and abilities that you can count on, get the most out of them.

Love: You will organize a couple moment for the last hours of today. This will allow you to get out of the routine a bit.

Money: You will have to turn to friends in the work environment to be able to solve certain difficulties, insurmountable in another way.

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.

