What does the horoscope hold for Aquarius this Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

TO Aquarium He is fascinated by the rare, the exotic, the different, the novel and the different; he always has to “hit the mark.” He is fast, intelligent, independent and sociable and has a lot of vision for the future, although sometimes it costs him the “here and now”. He is good at teamwork although he is individualistic and detached. He likes the hyper-modern and, although we may not believe it, he is very clear about the value of money and is very thrifty.

What awaits Aquarius on Wednesday, January 20

Try to be tolerant of those with whom you disagree. Listen to their ideas, even if you consider them wrong.

Health: You will have to understand family problems from a more rational perspective, so as not to fall into depression.

Love: Only with trust and respect will you ensure that this relationship is on the right track. Evaluate if you want to stay together.

Money: Betrayals are commonplace in your workplace. Try to stay out of it if you want to keep your job.

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.

