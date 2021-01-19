Know the predictions and What does the horoscope hold for Aquarius this Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

TO Aquarium He is fascinated by the rare, the exotic, the different, the novel and the different; he always has to “hit the mark.” He is fast, intelligent, independent and sociable and has a lot of vision for the future, although sometimes it costs him the “here and now”. He is good at teamwork although he is individualistic and detached. He likes the hyper-modern and, although we may not believe it, he is very clear about the value of money and is very thrifty.

What awaits Aquarius on Tuesday, January 19

Try not to let the news that reach you affect your mood. The day will be dense and you should be in a good mood.

Health: A healthy and balanced diet will help you lose those extra pounds. There are not many, but you need the will to achieve it.

Love: Don’t pressure your partner to fulfill your sexual fantasies. For this you must work and go step by step.

Money: Don’t allow yourself to be judged for your actions. Only you know what is best for your projects, so don’t hesitate.

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.

