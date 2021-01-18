Know the predictions and What does the horoscope hold for Aquarius this Monday, January 18, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

TO Aquarium He is fascinated by the rare, the exotic, the different, the novel and the different; he always has to “hit the mark.” He is fast, intelligent, independent and sociable and has a lot of vision for the future, although sometimes it costs him the “here and now”. He is good at teamwork although he is individualistic and detached. He likes the hyper-modern and, although we may not believe it, he is very clear about the value of money and is very thrifty.

What awaits Aquarius on Monday, January 18

Today is complicated in legal and tax matters. Be patient and don’t argue with anyone.

Health: Try not to let others have the wrong image of you. Someone was talking bad, so try to clarify everything.

Love: Today there will be a before and an after. If you were caught in the webs of an absorbing love, you will open your eyes and say enough.

Money: When you must make a decision about your future, do not seek the advice of your family, they will make you act in a wrong way.

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.

