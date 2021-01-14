Know the predictions and What does the horoscope hold for Aquarius this Thursday, January 14, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

TO Aquarium He is fascinated by the rare, the exotic, the different, the novel and the different; he always has to “hit the mark.” He is fast, intelligent, independent and sociable and has a lot of vision for the future, although sometimes the “here and now” costs him. He is good at teamwork although he is individualistic and detached. He likes the hyper-modern and, although we may not believe it, he is very clear about the value of money and is very thrifty.

What awaits Aquarius on Thursday, January 14

No matter how much you think about the conflict, you can only solve it by asking for forgiveness. Be responsible and act consistently.

Health: Being indifferent to problems is not the best way out. Take action on the matter and face your responsibilities.

Love: Your sex appeal is full. There will be several hearts that you will conquer these days, but not all of them will convince you.

Money: Stop praising the virtues of others. Obedience will not get you promoted, only hard work will bring you success.

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.

