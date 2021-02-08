Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Aquarius this Monday, February 8, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

TO Aquarium He is fascinated by the rare, the exotic, the different, the novel and the different; he always has to “hit the mark.” He is fast, intelligent, independent and sociable and has a lot of vision for the future, although sometimes it costs him the “here and now”. He is good at teamwork although he is individualistic and detached. He likes the hyper-modern and, although we may not believe it, he is very clear about the value of money and is very thrifty.

What awaits Aquarius on Monday, February 8

Remember that you and your circumstances are the basis of everything. Don’t be afraid to be the protagonist of meetings and events.

Health: It is a time when you should seek well-being and happiness. You know how to do it, it’s just a matter of cheering up.

Love: They will thank you profusely for paying attention to details. You have the intelligence to know what they expect of you.

Money: You start a wonderful period to be interested in things you do not know and to learn. They will give you opportunities that you should not miss.

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.

