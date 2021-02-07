Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Aquarius this Sunday, February 7, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

TO Aquarium He is fascinated by the rare, the exotic, the different, the novel and the different; he always has to “hit the mark.” He is fast, intelligent, independent and sociable and has a lot of vision for the future, although sometimes the “here and now” costs him. He is good at teamwork although he is individualistic and detached. He likes the hyper-modern and, although we may not believe it, he is very clear about the value of money and is very thrifty.

What awaits Aquarius on Sunday, February 7

A very conducive stage to unleash your fantasy, which will intensify and favor some aspects of your life

Health: Be adventurous, discover hidden riches. You will be surprised to meet fellow travelers willing to accompany you on this journey.

Love: You live special and passionate days in your emotional experiences. Changes will occur in your way of seeing and thinking about things.

Money: Don’t give up the habit of recording your expenses. Not measuring your resources will put you in trouble that will mess up your finances.

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.

