Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Aquarius this Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

TO Aquarium He is fascinated by the rare, the exotic, the different, the novel and the different; he always has to “hit the mark.” He is fast, intelligent, independent and sociable and has a lot of vision for the future, although sometimes the “here and now” costs him. He is good at teamwork although he is individualistic and detached. He likes the hyper-modern and, although we may not believe it, he is very clear about the value of money and is very thrifty.

What awaits Aquarius on Wednesday, February 3

Don’t go to extremes. Today is the day to stay in intermediate positions and not take sides for anything or anyone.

Health: If you have a trump card, hide it until the time is right. You will know when, how, where and with whom to use it.

Love: Beware of jealousy because your conclusions may be unfounded. If you doubt your partner, look for the ulterior motives.

Money: You may lose money at this time, but in the medium term it will be profitable. Have faith in your project.

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.

Query the horoscope for all the zodiac signs.

You can also know the Chinese horoscope and all the information that astrology has for you.