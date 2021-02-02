Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Aquarius this Tuesday, February 02, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

TO Aquarium He is fascinated by the rare, the exotic, the different, the novel and the different; he always has to “hit the mark.” He is fast, intelligent, independent and sociable and has a lot of vision for the future, although sometimes the “here and now” costs him. He is good at teamwork although he is individualistic and detached. He likes the hyper-modern and, although we may not believe it, he is very clear about the value of money and is very thrifty.

What awaits Aquarius on Tuesday February 2

Review the decisions you are going to make in terms of work and finances. Your present and future will depend on this situation.

Health: Contrary situations, if you know how to take advantage of them, will lead you to grow internally. Crises are opportunities to learn.

Love: You will avoid emotional commitments. However, your optimism will make you reflect and you will easily move to a more open attitude.

Money: You need to be inflexible in your financial plans if you want to get ahead, but not at the cost of offending others.

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.

