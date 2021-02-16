Know the predictions and What does the horoscope hold for Aquarius this Tuesday, February 16, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

TO Aquarium He is fascinated by the rare, the exotic, the different, the novel and the different; he always has to “hit the mark.” He is fast, intelligent, independent and sociable and has a lot of vision for the future, although sometimes it costs him the “here and now”. He is good at teamwork although he is individualistic and detached. He likes the hyper-modern and, although we may not believe it, he is very clear about the value of money and is very thrifty.

What awaits Aquarius on Tuesday, February 16

Nothing and no one will stop you on your way to happiness. A thousand surprises await you. Don’t lose your capacity for wonder.

Health: Do not miss what you always dreamed of. forget about fear as it is still at hand. Trying is worth the effort.

Love: Shut up what hurts you. Absolute sincerity is a bad companion for love. Jealousy will be the order of the day.

Money: Good time to make pending business decisions. In any case, if you have doubts, consult professionals who have knowledge about these businesses.

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.

