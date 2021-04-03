Know the predictions and What does the horoscope hold for Aquarius this Saturday, April 3, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

TO Aquarium He is fascinated by the rare, the exotic, the different, the novel and the different; he always has to “hit the mark.” He is fast, intelligent, independent and sociable and has a lot of vision for the future, although sometimes it costs him the “here and now”. He is good at teamwork although he is individualistic and detached. He likes the hyper-modern and, although we may not believe it, he is very clear about the value of money and is very thrifty.

What awaits Aquarius on Saturday, April 3

Today you could meet an old colleague or meet at your house with friends to discuss an interesting topic.

Health: Review your previous failures at all times to learn and not commit them again. Be cunning and bold in your new choices.

Love: Place heart-shaped candles and items made of earth to activate love, sex, and marriage.

Money: Go to other people whose skills complement you. Join forces and share ideas, because it will pay off.

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.

