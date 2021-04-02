Know the predictions and What does the horoscope hold for Aquarius this Friday, April 2, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

TO Aquarium He is fascinated by the rare, the exotic, the different, the novel and the different; he always has to “hit the mark.” He is fast, intelligent, independent and sociable and has a lot of vision for the future, although sometimes it costs him the “here and now”. He is good at teamwork although he is individualistic and detached. He likes the hyper-modern and, although we may not believe it, he is very clear about the value of money and is very thrifty.

What awaits Aquarius on Friday, April 2

Don’t hesitate to ask your closest friends for help when your situation becomes too complicated. Trust them.

Health: Remember that life moves in stages and none of this is eternal. Every bad time that you have to experience will eventually end.

Love: Your constantly defensive posture will make it impossible for your partner to enter into a dialogue with you today.

Money: It will be impossible for you to fit into your new work environment due to differences in basic guidelines of morality.

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.

