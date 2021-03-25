The Parque Loro Sexi and the Acuario in Almuñécar will be open to the public again from Wednesday the 31st, announced the Town Hall.

Both attractions have been closed to the public since the lockdowns began but with the situation improving and Almuñécar now enjoying Level Two restrictions, it has been decided to open up both attractions.

Councilor Luis Aragón explained that they had opted for next Wednesday for several reasons. Apart from the obvious one; an improvement to the municipal health status, it also coincides with a new company managing both installations. Next Wednesday was also chosen because it falls plainly within the Easter holidays when many visits to the aquarium and bird park can be expected.

The opening times are as follows:

Bird park: 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and then 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Aquarium: 10.00h to 14.00h and then 16.00h to 20.00h

(News: Almunecar, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)