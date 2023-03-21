The Japanese production house Satelight announces the arrival of a new, the fourth to be exact, anime series belonging to the franchise Aquarionwhich bears the official title Sosei no Aquarion: Myth of Emotions. The announcement is triggered by a trailer, which begins by showcasing the previous series and then moves on to introduce the new one.

For the moment, the details regarding this anime are few, but there has already been talk of the diffusion of news during theAnimeJapan 2023event to be held from 25 to the 26 March in that of Tokyo, Japan.

The original creator Shoji Kawamori commented on the announcement stating “for this fourth season, together with a new team, I hope to be able to propose once again a world that no one has ever seen before“.

Born in 2005 with Sousei no Akuerion (Genesis of Aquarion), known in our area thanks to the television broadcast on MTVthe franchise then continued with Aquarion Evol in 2012 and with Aquarion Logos in 2015.

