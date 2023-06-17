Recently, we hear more and more about a new alternative to cremation or burial, namely the process of aquamationwhich is spreading for pet owners who, with this practice, seek comfort in mourning the loss of their four-legged friend, as a difficult and upsetting moment, regardless of whether that family member had four legs , two or even none.

Aquamation is also known as alkaline hydrolysisor water cremation, where instead of flame, water and an alkali solution are said to accelerate the body’s natural rate of decomposition and leave behind only bones.

According to the website Compassionate Care Aquamationthe mixture is composed for the 95% from water and for the 5% from alkali, and again according to the website that describes how it works, the mixture includes a base that causes water to separate into hydrogen and hydrogen ions; this is then heated to 95.5°C (204°F), breaking down the remains of the animal.

The website goes on saying that this process takes about 18-20 hours.

What else do we know about aquamation?

Second Affordable Burials and Cremationsfor human remains, the process can take between 6-8 or 18-20 hours according to the temperature of the equipment, also before the procedure, the body is placed in a biological bag made of organic material which will be broken down during the process.

Aquamation is becoming increasingly popular due to the belief that it is more environmentally friendly than traditional cremation processes and that the process appears to offer 20-30 percent more remains that need to be kept by the owner. Flame cremation, in contrast, can take around 1-3 hours and takes place at a much higher temperature, so it is suggested that more carbon dioxide is released in flame cremation than in aquamation.

At the end of the process, the calcium phosphate from the bones can be transformed into ash to be kept in an urn, in the same way as at the end of a cremation.

This new cremation process made headlines in 2022 after Archbishop Desmond Tutu requested process for his death as a greener alternative to cremation, plus this process is legal for pets in all 50 US states.

As far as human remains are concerned, this only applies to 28 of the US states, although not all states have access to aquamation suppliers, furthermore as regards the rest of the world the situation is not better, on the contrary, today in fact it appears to be legal in Australia, Belgium (Flanders), Canada, Ireland, Mexico, Holland, South Africa and the United Kingdom; today it is illegal in Italy.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!

#Aquamation #3rd #option #goodbye #pets