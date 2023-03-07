”A scientist has just embarked on a mission to live in an underwater house for 100 days. The Doctor. Joseph Dituri is staying in the small room that is 9m underwater to research the impact on the human body.

If he stays all 100 days, he will set a new record for the amount of time someone has lived under the waves. The room he is staying in is only 9m by 9m, which Dr. Joseph says it’s the same size as the space capsules we’re likely to send to Mars!

The underwater research room is called Jules’ Undersea Lodge and is located in the Florida Keys, USA. It’s the only underwater hotel in the world that you have to dive to enter. It was named after Jules Verne, who wrote a famous science fiction book in the 1800s called 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

One of the main things he will be researching is a special type of medicine that delivers oxygen under very high pressures.

The Doctor. Joseph says that “we can basically make you grow new blood vessels” using it. Blood vessels circulate blood throughout the body and supply oxygen to make organs work.

NASA, the US Space Agency, is also using its time to test Artificial Intelligence systems designed to keep astronauts safe on long journeys into space.

In addition to recording data and running health checkups to monitor the effects of being underwater on your body, Dr. Joseph will spend much of his time teaching students at the school via his laptop.

He will also have the chance to teach 40 young scientists to dive.

The children – who have won competitions in science, technology, math and engineering – will spend 24 hours diving and living underwater.

If children complete the training, they are officially called an aquanauts – someone who has spent time living underwater.