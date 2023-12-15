













The first film was a huge success for the studio, generating millions. Many thought that Arthur Curry would be a very common face throughout the rest of the DCU, but now he seems like just a 'stinker' who they don't want anymore. And it's easy to know why.

Why isn't Warner promoting Aquaman?

The Aquaman sequel was mired in controversy from the beginning

Despite the success of the first film Aquamanthe sequel was mired in many problems. One of the most notable was the choice to keep Amber Heard in the role of Princess Mera.. Something that caused many fans to threaten to boycott the film.

The reason for the anger with the actress was due to the high-profile trial she was involved in with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. It showed that both had very toxic and violent attitudes towards each other. However, the studios only took roles away from Depp while Heard continued without any major problems.

Source: Warner Bros.

In fact, some rumors indicate that the delays in the filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom They were because Warner was thinking about what to do with Heard. Although they did not eliminate it completely, supposedly greatly reduced his importance in the sequel. Something that does not seem very far-fetched considering that very little appears in the already scarce promotional materials.

Some time later, the actress accused both the director and her co-star Jason Momoa of treating her badly. She even indicated that the actor behind the superhero came to the set drunk and dressed as Johnny Depp to bother her. Although nothing was confirmed, there is no doubt that Warner does not want to deal with all this 'bad press'.

As if that were not enough, rumors also spread about his reception at some test screenings. The attendees assured that it is one of the worst DC films and there were even those who preferred to leave the room before the end. Why would they promote a product that they already know is bad?

It is the last vestige of a universe that has already died

In a way we could say that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It is the last film that continues the Snyderverse. After all the previous one still touched on things we saw in The Justice League and there were references to the rest of the DC universe so far.

However, Warner Bros. is already well on its way to giving the DC universe a new reboot by James Gunn. To do this, they will say goodbye to the old characters to start from scratch. In fact we already have a new Superman and there will also be another Batman who will not be Ben Affleck. So it is evident that they already want to leave what Zack Snyder started in the past

Source: Warner Bros.

Knowing this, it doesn't make much sense to give a lot of promotion to a film that in the end won't go anywhere. It doesn't matter how good it is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, if it has already been decided that this story will not continue. Of course, with the new recordings they made, they surely arranged everything so that it was an ending for the character.

Of course the fans are also aware of this and don't have much incentive to go see it. We already saw the result of this with Flash and Blue Beetle that in the face of so much confusion about the state of the DC universe, they did not achieve the expected box office numbers. Surely Warner thinks that the same result awaits them and they don't want to spend more money on something that most likely won't give them a profit.

James Gunn already has plans for the Aquaman actor in his universe

James Gunn, the person in charge of the new reboot of DC in film and television, has already spoken about his future plans. Although he does not have a new movie on the way Aquaman For the moment, he does want to give Jason Momoa a new role in his reboot.

Some media claim that Momoa will leave the depths to become a space motorcyclist. It is said that within the new DC universe he will give life to the eccentric bounty hunter, Lobo. Although it has not been confirmed, there is already a lot of evidence that this will be the case.

Source: Warner Bros.

If Aquaman himself is ready to leave this character behind, it makes more sense for Warner to do so as well. Maybe by not spending money on advertising they hope the sequel will slowly drift into oblivion.. She being remembered only by some curious people who wanted to see how she turned out after so much scandal or by true fans of the character.

And what would be the point of releasing it then? Well, Warner already spent too much money on it to cancel it or release it directly to streaming. In addition to the fact that it was always thought of as a blockbuster, unlike other films that were recently canceled such as batgirl and Coyote vs Acme.

Brand new Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom There is some possibility of recovering the money they invested. Although it will certainly not be a resounding success, it is unlikely that it will generate absolutely nothing. After all, he is a beloved character and his release date may help him. But what is certain is that he will go from being the promising king of Atlantis to a beggar whose story ended with a simple sigh.

