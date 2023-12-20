Discover the secret behind the credits in 'Aquaman and the lost kingdom'! The new film starring Jason Momoa, reprising his role as Arthur Curry, premiered in theaters on December 20. As usual, staying until the end reveals hidden moments ranging from exciting previews to tidbits that could be pivotal for future installments. Are you wondering if this movie follows the line and we are heading towards an 'Aquaman 3'? In this note we tell you everything!

The plot of 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' introduces us to an Arthur Curry who has already become King of the Oceans and father, struggling to find the balance between his royalty and his responsibilities. However, an unexpected threat arises: The Black Manta, armed with a dark trident and thirsty for revenge. Faced with the need to stop him, Aquaman is forced to form an alliance with Orm, his imprisoned brother whom he defeated in the first film.

Does the movie 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' have post-credit scenes?

The answer is yes. But don't worry, we understand that you may not have seen the movie, so this post-credits scene doesn't reveal any major spoilers. However, it has generated a lot of controversy and here we will explain what it is about.

In this scene, the focus is not on the protagonist, but on his brother, Orm, played by Patrick Wilson. We find him alone in a restaurant near the bay, peacefully enjoying a cheeseburger, taking advice from his brother, Aquaman, about the wonders of life on the surface.

Suddenly, a tiny cockroach runs across the table. Orm watches it, catches it and places it inside his burger, quickly consuming it. All this turns out to be a prank by the main character, since in his first meeting with his brother on the surface, Aquaman tricks him by telling him that cockroaches are a delicacy in this world. Orm falls into the trap and eats one, which leaves Aquaman completely disgusted.

Orm and Aquaman appear in the post-credits scenes of 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'. Photo: X (Twitter)

What is the cast of the movie 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'?

Director James Wan called on many actors who accompanied him in the first installment, such as: