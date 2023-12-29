Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom in original language) is a 2023 film directed by James Wan (writer and director of horror franchises such as Saws or The Conjuring). It is the sequel to Aquaman, directed by the same director, and is based on the DC Comics superhero of the same name created by Mort Weisinger and Paul Norris. This film is the fifteenth – ed last – belonging to DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which began in 2013 with Man of Steel directed by Zack Snyder.

A dive forward

It's been four years since Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), alias Aquaman, defeated his half-brother Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson) and obtained the throne of King of Atlantis. Since then, he has tried to make his duties as King coincide (a task which is not coming easily to him) with those of father of the child he had with Mera (Amber Heard). The King of Atlantis tries to establish an alliance between the underwater people and the men, but to no avail. Unfortunately, this failure to reach an agreement is leading to some catastrophic consequences, such as global warming. The person responsible for these disasters is the fearsome Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). The latter, driven by the revenge that precedes determination, found the Black Trident and wants to use it to destroy Aquaman and all the people he cares about. Aquaman decides to turn to an unexpected ally: his half-brother Orm (Ocean Master). Will the two half-brothers be able to collaborate? You will find out in the film.

The ill-fated “Snyderverse”

In the last few years, DC hasn't had a great time at the moviesexcept in rare cases such as The Batman. There can be many reasons: prejudice, some unsuccessful products, the rush to chase Marvel Studiosand recently, also the “tiredness” due to the excessive quantity of comics and the slightly bizarre declarations of James Gunn, new CEO of DC Studios. The latter, almost clearly saying that the latest products of this “badly managed” universe would only serve to recover the money of the various budgets to be able to start the new one later (in 2025, with Superman Legacy), has led a large part of the public to take little interest in these films.

In short, a number of reasons that contributed to this failure, and there was no way to save everything. It's easy to blame those who worked on it, but in reality we should look even higher, exactly at the top of the Warner Bros Discoverywhich can be compared to poor management of the universe and the lack of carte blanche for many actors and directors.

Be careful, this does not mean that every product should be thrown away: for example Zack Snyderwhich it was capable of dividing public opinionfor better or for worse he had anyway a plan, and there was a direction to go. The potential was there, the narrative direction was there too, and there were also some good actors for the roles chosen. When Zack Snyder left Warner due to personal problems, but also because of the not so good treatment, his narrative arc was overturned (which was the backbone). So this universe moved forward without coherence and without a precise direction. This pace continued until the end, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom did not contribute to giving a dignified ending.

Wrong film or prejudice about Amber Heard?

More than well known is the long legal dispute involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. The film's lukewarm reception was due to both lackluster marketing and pro-Depp support. But after watching the film, it can be said without a shadow of a doubt that Amber Heard is not the problem of the film at all.

This sequel it does not present itself at the level of its predecessor, although even that was not without flaws. If the first had good special effects, but too exaggerated in some scenes, the second has a rather fluctuating CGI. In fact, the shots better they were when the plot was continuing on land. The direction also suffered a bit, and that's a shame, given that James Wan has repeatedly shown that he knows what he's doing.

The film is a “buddy movie”, in which two brothers try to put aside their differences to accomplish the same goal. In a way, Wan brings it back the same formula adopted in the first film, only this time Aquaman is not joined by his partner (role downsized for the reasons mentioned), but by his half-brother/enemy. This relationship between the two is something seen and reviewed, and is an important element for the history told, focused on family and on the redemption. Their relationship is entertaining at times, but it is not enough to make up for the various rather obvious errors.

The relationship between Aquaman and Orm it's very reminiscent of the one between Thor And Lokibut the latter work better than the protagonists of Aquaman, which is also a mishmash of other filmsmade not even in the best way (one can catch references to Harry Potter, Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, King Kong, etc.). It's clear that Wan wanted to make homages, but these affected the plot a bit, which is far from original.

Give them too actors present, we don't perceive who knows what commitment, starting from the protagonist. Jason Momoa he won over the public with his sympathybut this time is not sufficient. It doesn't even look like Momoa is playing Aquaman, but how much more so Aquaman who plays Momoa. Amber Heard has an important role, but much smaller than the prequel, and Depp's supporters would be wrong not to give the film a chance, regardless of the quality, both because one would have to separate his private life from his professional life, and because of his presence not at all cumbersome (even though she didn't act very well either). Overall, the villain works and Patrick Wilson pulls it off, but the character doesn't have the same charisma as Loki (he is quoted, because of the comparison).