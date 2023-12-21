The day has finally arrived for another premiere of D.C. in the cinema, this with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdoma film that was one of the most anticipated after the premiere of the first in 2018, generating a lot of popularity for the actors who have participated in it, including Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. And now that it is in all the cinemas in the world, it is obvious that fans were not going to wait to filter the extra scenes that show us the future of this movie universe.

Spoilers ahead!

What they showed on the screen has not pleased everyone and everyone, with something that they consider out of place and also shows a little of the farewell path for the DCEUWell, it is well known that Superman: Legacy In 2025 it will be the reboot of the story for all the characters. What is shown in the scene is Orm's character sitting in what appears to be a restaurant. And all he does is eat a hamburger until a cockroach suddenly appears to wreak instant havoc.

Of course, the havoc is only for us as spectators, since sometimes Orm It doesn't bother him at all, in fact he takes the insect to be the icing on the cake of his meal, as he introduces it into it and dedicates himself to consuming the sandwich with this new ingredient. That seemed disrespectful to the fans, since the closure of the universe should be shown here, but it seems that since they are already resigned, they did not want to give it enough importance.

It is worth mentioning that it is not really known whether Jason Momoa will return as this character, since James Gunn He bluntly said that none of the actors from the Snyder era have the possibility of returning to DC films, although it could be that he changes his mind in the end. At the moment we have two actors ruled out, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot they still need to say something about Ezra Miller among others who do not look like they have said goodbye definitively.

Remember that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It's already in theaters.

Via: TMTZ

Editor's note: With this in mind, I have less desire to see the movie and I think I'd better go to another feature that is available such as Godzilla Minus One. Furthermore, in a plot sense there would not be much point in seeing it, unless it has comedy that is the most incredible.