Fans who are going to see the sequel to Aquaman they must know that There is only one post-credits scene. However, it is not worth waiting for. After all, it doesn't go anywhere and is more of a small joke related to another one that happens in the movie.

As the advances already revealed, Arthur Curry will have the help of his brother Orm. In a scene in which they visit the surface, the protagonist convinces his companion to eat a cockroach, assuring him that they are the 'shrimps of the earth'. The latter accepts and seems undecided about whether he likes her or not.

During the credits of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom We see Orm in a restaurant, eating a hamburger. Suddenly a cockroach climbs onto his table, he picks it up, puts it under the meat and eats it, making a satisfied face. That's the only scene there is, so don't feel guilty about leaving the room when the credits roll.

What is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom about?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom shows us Arthur Curry dealing with being the king of Atlantis and a father. Everything becomes even more complicated with the arrival of Black Manta who continues his search for revenge. Only this time he has a powerful trident that gives him supernatural powers.

Source: Warner Bros.

This film is the one that marks the end of the DC universe that began with The Man of Steel in 2013. Warner Bros. is currently planning a reboot of this film universe under the direction of James Gunn and Peter Safran. So it will be the last time we will see this hero played by Jason Momoa. Are they going to fire him?

