The new “Aquaman” is promised to be shown online on December 28 at Kinokvartal (Moscow), Mirage Cinema (St. Petersburg, Moscow, Veliky Novgorod, Murmansk), Almaz Cinema (Mytishchi, Kazan, Tula).

Screenings are planned from the Far East to central Russia: in the Yakut “Emeyan” they also promise a blockbuster on December 28, “Cosmos” in Tolyatti announced the film on social networks along with “Wonka” and the new “Slave”. There are also later dates: in the Rublion Cinema network in the city of Kotlas, Aquaman was staged as a pre-show for Three Good Deeds on January 18.

The official dubbing into Russian was done by the Israeli studio SC Produb, which also translated “Meg 2: The Abyss” with Jason Statham and “Super Mario Brothers in the Movies” – both releases also visited domestic cinemas. Most likely, this version will end up in Russian networks.

The events in the film take place several years after the ending of the first part: Arthur (aka Aquaman and the king of Atlantis) marries and has a child, Arthur Jr. The antagonist was David Cain, aka the supervillain Black Manta (the audience saw him in the first part of the duology). He has acquired a powerful artifact – the black trident and threatens to destroy Atlantis and the rest of the world.

Age of Amphibians: Aquaman 2 will be shown in Russia