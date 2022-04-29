In the Fairfax County Circuit Court, the trial of Amber Heard has been taking place for a few daysaccused of defamation by her ex-husband Johnny Depp and, due to the facts that are coming to light, users are clamoring for the removal of the Texan actress from the cast of Acquaman 2.

In the past few hours, in fact, a petition appeared on the well-known Change.org platform asking for the replacement of Heard. This petition, at the time of writing, has reached 2 million signatures. A shocking number instead of not.

The story that saw the American actress and the interpreter, among others, of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as protagonists, has had numerous repercussions, above all, in the life of the latter. In fact, everyone remembers Depp’s exclusion from the cast of Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets and the consequent choice to entrust Mads Mikkelsen with the role of the powerful Grindelwald.

The procedural truths that, however, are emerging in recent days have returned an image of Heard that is anything but unblemished . For this reason, many users are clamoring for the removal of the same from the second chapter of the series dedicated to Acquaman.

In fact, in the first film, Amber Heard had played the part of Mera and had also been confirmed in Aquaman 2. Fans of the DCEUhowever, they have no desire to see the Texan interpreter again in the second chapter.

Too bad this appeal will go unheeded. Warner Bros, the production company that owns the rights to the film, in fact, has confirmed the presence of Johnny Depp’s ex-wife also in the film due out in the United States on December 16 this year.

And who knows if the numerous fans of the DC cinematic universe decide to boycott the film by deserting the cinemas. Moreover, as it is written in the petition, men are also victims of abuse – albeit to a lesser extent than the other sex – and deserve the same protections and the same support dedicated to women.