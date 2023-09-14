Aquaman is back: the first trailer for Aquaman 2 – The Lost Kingdom shows us a Jason Momoa who has finally “married” but is destined, once again, to fight against the evil Black Manta, thirsty for revenge for his father’s death.

To help our hero, star of one of the most profitable films at the box office in the history of DC, this time there will be his brother, ex-king of Atlantis and new unlikely ally.

The threat of the Black Trident, the new weapon of destruction of Black Mantarisks putting Aquaman’s new family and the entire world in danger: it will be up to our heroes to save the day once again.

In the cast we find Jason Momoa; Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgre and Randall Park, recompleting the acting group of the first great success of the saga.

To see what new marine (and parental) adventures our hero will face, the appointment is at Christmas: the December 20, 2023In fact, the film will be in all cinemas.

The film is, once again, supported by an elite directorial team: James Wan, Peter Safran, Rob Cowan, Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada, joined by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa for the screenplay.