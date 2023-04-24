The new Aquaman movie, that is Aquaman and the Lost Realmwill only be available to the public this Christmas, but new material on the highly anticipated film starring Jason Momoa is already starting to shoot.

We move to Los Angeles, where the CinemaCon 2023: an opportunity for all fans to find out more about the films arriving during the year.

Among the many official posters that have revealed themselves for the first time, we have one in particular that caught our attention. The Twitter profile Alfie’s Movie Hub did a review of the materials presented in preview at the event.

Here it appears, between a poster of the Little Mermaid and one of Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse, the first official poster of Aquaman 2: very simple graphics which, in addition to the film logo, reveal nothing but the depths of the ocean.

We will definitely have to wait a little longer before seeing Aquaman, our Jason Momoamaking an appearance in the official posters, but in the meantime this simple graphic has thrilled fans around the world.

We remind you that Aquaman and the Lost Realm is coming to theaters worldwide December 25, 2023: and you, ready to immerse yourself in this new adventure?