'Aquaman 2'officially named 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', is the new film of the historic aquatic superhero, who will once again be played by Jason Momoa. This footage will be the last that DC releases prior to James Gunn, who will be the person in charge of the company's entire cinematic universe, and in whose hands the success or failure of his new era will rest. For this film, unlike the first, it will no longer feature Amber Heard in the co-starring role, but rather with Patrick Wilsonwho will play Orm, brother of Arthur (Aquaman).

For this reason, in this note we will tell you everything about the long-awaited and controversial premiere of 'Aquaman 2', so that you don't miss one of the few superhero movies that will hit theaters during the remainder of the year and in 2024.

Watch the trailer for 'Aquaman 2' HERE

When is the 'Aquaman 2' movie going to be released?

'Aquaman 2'a film directed by James Wan and produced by Peter Safran, will be released on Friday, December 22, 2023, in all movie theaters in the United States. This film, belonging to the DC universe, comes after the resounding failure of 'The Flash' and 'Blue Beetle', which had poor box office numbers compared to their budgets, so its mission will be to overcome that bad record.

When does 'Aquaman 2' come out in Peru?

In Peru, as well as in several Latin American countries, 'Aquaman 2' will be screened starting Thursday, December 21, 2023. However, some cinema chains in this part of the world will have a special screening for its preview, which will take place on Wednesday, December 20. To see it that way, check your city's billboard.

How long will the 'Aquaman 2' movie last?

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', second film of the historic superhero, It will last 124 minutes, which can be translated into a total of 2 hours and 4 minutes.

Amber Heard's role as Mera will be reduced to a few scenes in 'Aquaman 2'. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

What is 'Aquaman 2' about?

“When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis and the world from irreversible devastation,” reads the official synopsis of 'Aquaman 2'.

What is the cast of 'Aquaman 2'?

Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman

Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius / Ocean Master

Amber Heard as Mera

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane / Black Manta

Nicole Kidman as Atlanna

Dolph Lundgren as Nereus

Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin

Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry

Vincent Regan as Atlan

Jani Zhao as Stingray

Indya Moore as Karshon

