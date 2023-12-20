The arrival of 'Aquaman 2' to Cineplanet and Cinemark theaters in Peru will mark a milestone in the DC cinematic universe. With Jason Momoa reprising his starring role as Arthur Curry, the film promises to immerse viewers in an unforgettable under-the-sea adventure. Directed by James Wan'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is one of the most anticipated productions of the year, especially because it will mix cutting-edge visual effects with an exciting story.

The premiere of this film is not only aimed at fans of Momoa and the DC Universe, but also to film lovers looking for unique experiences. The national cinema chains will offer a variety of schedules and will ensure that each fan can enjoy the return of this superhero, with an unforgettable cinematographic experience. Below we leave you the lists of theaters where the feature film will be screened.

YOU CAN SEE: All about 'Aquaman 2'!: release date, synopsis, cast and more information about the film with Jason Momoa

'Aquaman 2' at Cineplanet

CP Alcazar

CP Arequipa

CP Arequipa Paseo Central

CP Arequipa Real Plaza

CP Brazil

CP Cajamarca

CP Caminos del Inca

CP Canto Grande

CP Center

CP Civic Center

CP Chiclayo

CP Comas

CP Cusco

CP El Polo

CP Civil Guard

CP Huancayo Real Plaza

CP Huanuco Real Plaza

CP Juliaca

CP La Molina

CP Lurin

CP Mall Aventura Chiclayo

CP Mall del Sur

CP North

CP Piura

CP Piura Real Plaza

CP Plaza Santa Catalina

Spring CP

CPPro

CP Pucallpa

CP Puno

CP Puruchuco

CP Risso

CP Salaverry

CP San Borja

CP San Miguel

CP Santa Clara

CP Santa Clara Qhatu Plaza

CP Tacna

CP Trujillo Center

CP Trujillo Real Plaza

CP Window

CP Villa El Salvador

CP Villa María del Triunfo.

YOU CAN SEE: When does 'Aquaman 2' premiere in Peru? Find out the release date of Jason Momoa's big comeback

'Aquaman 2' at Cinemark

Cinemark Angamos

Cinemark Gamarra

Cinemark Jockey Plaza

Cinemark Mall Plaza Bellavista

Cinemark Mall Plaza Comas

Cinemark Mega Plaza

Cinemark Plaza Lima Sur

Cinemark San Miguel.

#39Aquaman #PREMIERE #Peru #Cineplanet #Cinemark #theaters #film #Jason #Momoa