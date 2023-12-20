The arrival of 'Aquaman 2' to Cineplanet and Cinemark theaters in Peru will mark a milestone in the DC cinematic universe. With Jason Momoa reprising his starring role as Arthur Curry, the film promises to immerse viewers in an unforgettable under-the-sea adventure. Directed by James Wan'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is one of the most anticipated productions of the year, especially because it will mix cutting-edge visual effects with an exciting story.
The premiere of this film is not only aimed at fans of Momoa and the DC Universe, but also to film lovers looking for unique experiences. The national cinema chains will offer a variety of schedules and will ensure that each fan can enjoy the return of this superhero, with an unforgettable cinematographic experience. Below we leave you the lists of theaters where the feature film will be screened.
YOU CAN SEE: All about 'Aquaman 2'!: release date, synopsis, cast and more information about the film with Jason Momoa
'Aquaman 2' at Cineplanet
- CP Alcazar
- CP Arequipa
- CP Arequipa Paseo Central
- CP Arequipa Real Plaza
- CP Brazil
- CP Cajamarca
- CP Caminos del Inca
- CP Canto Grande
- CP Center
- CP Civic Center
- CP Chiclayo
- CP Comas
- CP Cusco
- CP El Polo
- CP Civil Guard
- CP Huancayo Real Plaza
- CP Huanuco Real Plaza
- CP Juliaca
- CP La Molina
- CP Lurin
- CP Mall Aventura Chiclayo
- CP Mall del Sur
- CP North
- CP Piura
- CP Piura Real Plaza
- CP Plaza Santa Catalina
- Spring CP
- CPPro
- CP Pucallpa
- CP Puno
- CP Puruchuco
- CP Risso
- CP Salaverry
- CP San Borja
- CP San Miguel
- CP Santa Clara
- CP Santa Clara Qhatu Plaza
- CP Tacna
- CP Trujillo Center
- CP Trujillo Real Plaza
- CP Window
- CP Villa El Salvador
- CP Villa María del Triunfo.
YOU CAN SEE: When does 'Aquaman 2' premiere in Peru? Find out the release date of Jason Momoa's big comeback
'Aquaman 2' at Cinemark
- Cinemark Angamos
- Cinemark Gamarra
- Cinemark Jockey Plaza
- Cinemark Mall Plaza Bellavista
- Cinemark Mall Plaza Comas
- Cinemark Mega Plaza
- Cinemark Plaza Lima Sur
- Cinemark San Miguel.
#39Aquaman #PREMIERE #Peru #Cineplanet #Cinemark #theaters #film #Jason #Momoa
Leave a Reply