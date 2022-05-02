A request in Change.org It just surpassed 3 million signatures. This is addressed to Warner Bros. and has the purpose of get amber heard out of aquaman 2. This due to the current trial in which she is involved with her ex-husband, the actor, Johnny Depp.

Both actors have been in the public eye for quite some time due to their relationship that was apparently full of abuse. Since the new trial is on everyone’s lips, Depp’s fans once again demanded justice from Warner Bros. For them, getting Amber Heard out of Aquaman 2 is the right answer.

‘Since Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser. Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment they should remove her from the film project, Aquaman 2. They should not ignore the suffering of their victims and should not make an abuser famous‘ says the request.

Source: NBCNews

In social networks many fans of Johnny Depp indicate that there is hypocrisy on the part of Warner Bros. The actor lost his job in the saga of fantastic animals due to the allegations against him. while to Amber Heard He was allowed continue her role as Princess Mera in Aquaman 2.

While the number of signatures this petition garnered is impressive, they are rarely listened to. In addition, the tape Aquaman It is already very advanced in its production, so the costs of making changes to its protagonists right now is not feasible.

This is not the first request to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2

Surely it will not surprise many to learn that there is already another petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2. In the past, one emerged, although it had less serious overtones. Mainly because it wasn’t just to get her out, but to replace her with actor Danny DeVito. There was also a campaign for Emilia Clarke, Daenerys in game of Throneswill take his place.

take out Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 At this point it seems very difficult. However, maybe Warner bros. reconsider adding her to future projects due to this scandal. Maybe I’ll get into their blacklist as Ezra Miller supposedly did it. What do you think will happen? Tell us in the comments.

