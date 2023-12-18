'Aquaman 2' will be the last film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) due to the imminent arrival of James Gunn, who will be in charge of all the company's projects. For that reason, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', as the film is officially called, would be the last in which Jason Momoa plays the brand's historic superhero. Furthermore, for this second part we will see a totally different story from the main footage, despite the fact that it has a similar cast, except for some notable absences, such as that of Willem Dafoe.

If you want to know more about the distribution of 'Aquaman 2'stay with the following note, in which we will tell you who will participate in its cast and what characters they will play, as well as some details regarding their respective participations in the film.

Who are the actors and characters in 'Aquaman 2'?

1. Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman

The 44-year-old Hawaiian actor will play the half-Atlantean, half-human superhero for the last time. On this occasion, Aquaman must face a new threat to protect his loved ones, so he will seek to ally himself with Orm, his half-brother, with whom he had a strong rivalry during the first film. Momoa participated in other films such as 'Conan, the Barbarian' (2011), 'Sugar Mountain' (2016), 'Dune' (2021), 'Fast X' (2023), etc.

2. Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius/Ocean Master

Patrick Wilson plays Orm, Arthur's half-brother and who was the king of Atlantis before being sent to prison for his questionable actions. In 'Aquaman 2', the protagonist will seek to form an alliance with him to confront Black Manta and thus be able to defeat him. The 50-year-old American actor is known for his roles in the 'Night of the Demon' sagas, as well as 'The Conjuring'. In addition, he had a previous stint at DC when he played Night Owl II in 'Watchmen' (2009).

3. Amber Heard as Mera

After her controversial separation with Johnny Depp, which included a long trial, Amber Heard returns to acting in the role of Mera in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'. Unlike the first installment, where she played a co-leading role, this time she will have a fairly reduced participation, as confirmed by Warner Bros. Heard participated in other productions such as 'Pineapple Express' (2008), 'Zombieland' (2009 ), 'The Danish Girl' (2015), etc.

4. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane/Black Manta

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as David Kane, a ruthless pirate who has in his possession an armored suit powered by technology from Atlantis. During the first film of the saga, he had a confrontation in which Aquaman was the winner, so he will seek revenge on him in this sequel. The actor is remembered for his role as Cadillac in the series 'The Get Down', in addition, he participated in films such as 'Candyman' (2019), 'The Matrix Resurrections' (2019), among others.

5. Nicole Kidman as Atlanna

The famous actress will once again play Atlanna, former queen of Atlantis and mother of Arthur and Orm. During the first film, her participation was short because she was lost, but in this sequel she could have a greater role. Nicole Kidman has a long and renowned career in the film industry, which has earned her an Oscar, a BAFTA, a Screen Actors Guild Award, two Emmy Awards and six Golden Globes.

Who completes the cast of 'Aquaman 2'?

Dolph Lundgren as Nereus

Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin

Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry

Vincent Regan as Atlan

Jani Zhao as Stingray

Indya Moore as Karshon

Pilou Asbæk.

