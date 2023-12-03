We are basically approaching the month of December, and that means one thing for the world of cinema, the launch of some premieres before the end of 2023, and to be honest, the film that attracts the most attention is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. tape D.C. What comes after the disaster? Shazam 2 and also Blue Beetlewhich have failed to restore fan interest.

As commented by film media such as Box Office Pro, The movie that has been highly anticipated for five years now, will have earnings ranging from 32 and 42 million dollars, figure that can be considered lower than that of other films that have already done poorly in the cinema, we are talking about The Flash and also The Marvels. This would be another consecutive failure for D.C. and Warner but that still does not enter the restart prepared by James Gunn.

However, they also mention that there may be a salvation, and that is precisely that there is nothing so strong to be launched during the Christmas season to compete with it, and that can lead to it generating a little more 108 million dollars. Thus, it is a box office success compared to other companies, but it is not as high a figure as the producers and creators of the film have predicted.

It is worth mentioning that the first film of the sea hero generated 1,144 million dollars worldwide, this in 2018. Added to that is that, thanks to the film, the popularity of Jason Momoa increased to high levels, so much so that he was later invited to participate in Fast and furious. Likewise, fans want the actor to return in the reboot of this universe, a path that begins with Superman: Legacy.

Remember that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom releases the December 20th in theaters.

Via: Box Office Pro

Editor’s note: It’s possible that things will turn out in favor of Aquaman, given that Jason Momoa is a very popular actor, and people will go to see it not really because they are interested in the DC universe. However, there are other films with great actors that have done poorly, so let’s keep our expectations calm.