Despite the great reception that Aquaman had in its first installment, the second part is not the most anticipated by some fans who reject the participation of Amber heard, due to the case of mutual physical aggression between her and her ex-husband Johnny depp.

However, the actress commented at the end of November 2020 for the Entertainment Weekly medium that she will continue in the sequel and has recently given proof of this with a publication on Instagram.

Amber Heard in Aquaman. Photo: Instagram Amber Heard

Heard uploaded an old photograph on his social network as he was preparing for the first installment of Aquaman. This is to remind his followers that he is already getting ready for the second part of the film.

Before Aquaman pulled out the last pages of this book. # GettingUnKindleParaAquaman2 ″, wrote the person in charge of giving life to Mera.

Also, the artist tagged her filming partner Jason momoa, who responded with funny emojis to the post.

Under this premise, it is considered that there is little left for the recordings of Aquaman 2 start and know more in detail what will happen in the film.

What is known of Aquaman 2?

Aquaman 2 has a planned release date of December 2022, but Warner Bros has not confirmed whether it will be maintained or altered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has already delayed several of its productions.

Shortly before the release of the film, in December 2018, it was reported that it was considered a sequel. Just a month later, it was officially announced that Aquaman 2 was in development.

Back then, it was revealed that Amber Heard, Jason Momoa and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II they were ready to record the second part. Patrick Wilson also returns as the ‘Master of the Ocean’.