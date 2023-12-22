The company Aqualia yesterday presented a contentious-administrative appeal before the Superior Court of Justice of the Region of Murcia for the annulment by the Central Administrative Court of Contractual Resources (Tacrc) of the agreement to award the concession contract for the public water supply service. drinking water and sewage of San Javier, valued at almost 250 million. In this way what was announced yesterday by THE TRUTH is fulfilled.

The Tacrc justified its ruling in the lack of transparency of the contest. Specifically, he pointed out that “at the time of the tender it was not made known to the bidders” that Ingeagua was in charge of evaluating the offers, nor “the identities of the technicians or experts of the valuation team”, a “transparency » which he considers «essential for bidders». For this court, this lack of publicity fails to comply with the requirements of the Public Sector Contracts Law.

The Tacrc made this decision after upholding an appeal presented by Aguas de San Javier and La Manga del Mar Menor, SL (Gestagua) against the concession of the service to Aqualia. Another company, Hidrogea, has also filed an appeal, although it has not been admitted by the court.

Aqualia's appeal to the TSJ is a consequence of the “deep disagreement” with the Tacrc resolution, according to company sources in a statement. Aqualia criticizes the “continued smear campaign that certain digital media have been deploying towards the company and towards the offer it has presented, which has conditioned the decision of the Administrative Court.” In his opinion, this is demonstrated “in the Tacrc resolution itself, which includes inconsistent value judgments and which attributes to the Prosecutor's Office statements that in reality only appear in the document that the Pleamar party (local political formation) presented to the Prosecutor's Office. ».

Aqualia, headed by Higinio Martínez in the Levante delegation, shows its “total conviction” that its offer is the “most beneficial for the municipality and citizens of San Javier” and “is in accordance with the law in substance and form.” ». In this sense, this company owned by the FCC services group (Promotion, Construction and Contracts) emphasizes that it will develop “all actions within its reach” to defend its legitimate interests, Europa Press reports.