The Branch of Mineral Waters of Grupo Fuertes, Aquadeus, closed last year with a turnover of 75.5 million euros, 15% above what entered in 2023, in an exercise in which the company that owns El Pozo consolidated its presence both in the national and international market.

In this consolidation movement, the acquisition in July of last year of the solar water spring in Cantabria, which joined Fuente Arquillo in Albacete and Dúrcal in Sierra Nevada (Granada), is framed, joined, guaranteeing the mineral water supply of the Murcian group to the entire national territory.

The operation also served to enhance its possibilities of international expansion Within Holding Alma, a group of French origin that leads the European market by volume of liters of mineral water and marketing sodas, with 41 bottling plants in the continent.

Founded in 1999, The firm has specialized in bicarbonated, calcium and hyposodic waters until consolidating its leadership, especially for its ability to offer products suitable for the preparation of children’s foods and low sodium diets.