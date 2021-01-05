Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed targeted the current head coach of the national team, Misbah-ul-Haq, saying that the school team also would not make him a coach. Aqib, the head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars, said in Lahore on Tuesday that Misbah was not suitable for the post.

Javed said, “I think whoever appointed Misbah and Waqar Younis as coaches should be held accountable as these two former players have no coaching experience.”

It is noteworthy that after the losses in New Zealand, Pakistani cricketers are showering heavily on their own team. Earlier, the world’s fastest bowler Shoaib Akhtar also criticized the team coaching staff and players.