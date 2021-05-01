Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

Officials in the Khalifa Empowerment Program “Aqdar” affirmed that the “Zayed Planting Forum” constitutes an important platform for the celebration of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God bless him,” the inspiring model for global humanitarian giving that established a unique approach for good that the UAE followed until it became a beacon. Illuminated for humanity.

The activities of the forum began yesterday evening, through visual communication “remotely”, in conjunction with Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work and under the title “In the Footsteps of Zayed Giving”, with the participation of prominent speakers in the fields of humanitarian work and sustainable development.

The sessions of the forum discussed the concept of humanitarian work in the UAE, inspired by its principles and the vision of its wise leadership, and the speakers reviewed the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in humanitarian work and the prominent role the UAE plays in the global humanitarian work process, and its keenness to employ its capabilities and capabilities. In order to extend a helping hand to the needy in various parts of the world.

Abdul Rahman Al Mansoori, Executive Vice President of the Khalifa Empowerment Program, said: “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day” is an important occasion during which we affirm that humanitarian work in the UAE has become a way of life and a civilized behavior passed down through generations, and embodies the cohesion of Emirati people around leadership to commemorate the founding leader and express feelings of loyalty. For his unprecedented career in giving.