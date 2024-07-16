Mohammed Abdul Samee (Sharjah)

This poem is wonderful, everything in it is cheerful, and everything in it confirms this striking force represented in the personality of the praised one, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. It is a poem created by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, where intelligence in the approach, and flow in expression in the tongue of the verses that began with “Aqal Al-Marjaliyah” (Abu Khalid), and they were indeed sincere outpourings from a great poet, whose poem began to place us at the beginning, with what is in the introductory qualities of strength, loftiness and glory, in the image of the “Aqal”, in the pride, loftiness and glory of this Aqal, and with what is in the Aqal of high dignity that surpasses the stars in the sky of glory, this is at the level of the title, but at the level of the poem, the “belt” is also a wonderful word, it seems strong, as it indicates everyone’s reliance on this leader, who is honest in his word, loyal, as the “belt” in popular expression is Help in its poetic meaning derived from the characteristic of the belt in tightening the back and strengthening the one who seeks help, or seeks refuge, or is afraid. Therefore, relying on the elders was a source of trust and reassurance. “Abu Khalid” is the one on whom people bet and still bet, and they won the bet in that, because they simply put their trust in the elder who helps them to fulfill their needs and puts them in an atmosphere of joy, hope, and giving, as this beautiful and expressive piece in these verses shows.

strength to strength

“Whoever bets on the big guys will definitely win this bet,” says His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, describing in his opening a strength to strength, with this wonderful rhyme that ended at the beginning of the poem on the letter “mim” and ended at the end of it on the letter “ha”, in a way that suits these two letters with beautiful music that makes whoever listens to it or reads it feel pride, honor and admiration.

The poem began with description, and description is a creative starting point in the poem, as it confirms manliness with the attribute of the headband and the attribute of the belt, and the beauty of the linguistic sculpture of the present tense verb in his saying “I belted myself with you,” and you are the headband of manliness, which remains high, and this is a simile and image of the finest introductory verses in popular poetry and poetry in general.

The second verse comes to explain and also add to these qualities. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is a rare leader, and rarity means distinction. He is never in a situation without being a winner, and all those who bet on him have actually succeeded in their bet on him as a strong and wise ruler, and in all other qualities they will certainly win the bet.

always forward

We also notice how the word “al-Rabeeh” came in the form of “Fa’il” to suit the rhyme, and also to give it a poetic luster. Then the verses proceed in a way that arouses enthusiasm in the reader’s soul, as the leader who always moves forward is praised. Long live your march, O leader, and may you live and those who were against you fail. We must notice the eloquence of the verses in the form of past tense verbs that came to confirm the state of the subject of praise, and mean the completion of matters and qualities.

These actions take us in a beautiful poem, where: May your actions be good, and this contains a description and confirmation of the situation, and a beautiful supplication, based on knowing the praised personality and its rare qualities of courage and good speech, May your actions be good before good speech, so actions precede speech, and this is a beautiful match in good actions that precede speech, and good speech, and when a person’s actions precede his actions in this life, he is the leader who speaks little and does much, rather action precedes speech, so both are good on the table of poetry and the wonderful, beautiful arena of the poem. The confirmation came with the saying “correct in correct”, which is a beautiful expression that is consistent with the rhyme and conveys the meaning at the same time. When people play politics with words, the leader remains clear and frank, when people hide behind words, he is as clear as the frank morning.

Good clouds

The aesthetics of the poem by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum come in describing the leader as a shadow for his people who sleep in his shade. He is the tree with lush shade, in whose shade people feel safe.

The image of the clouds followed by the generosity of the clouds, compared to the image of the scarce desert, came as a comparison between generosity and stinginess, and all of this adds splendor to the poem, as a very creative use, so the prayer continues for this unique leader to remain a symbol similar to the flag of the Emirates in its height, glory and embrace of the sky, and he lived as a knight who did not turn his face away from anyone and remained up to the good opinion of the people in his generosity, exploits and achievements.

Generous leader

The people live in peace and tranquility, rejoicing in life and being happy from the bottom of their hearts, when others in other countries cry out, this is an image that indicates the people’s peace and security in a country that God has blessed with security under the shadow of a generous and courageous leader.