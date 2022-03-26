In a meeting resembling a meeting of stars, like bright dreams in the eyes of spontaneity, the cloud meeting between the leaders of the Emirates, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq seemed like a new birth for the streams of water in the veins of the fields of life, as a new language in the folds of the Arabic dictionary, moving the water starting from the palms of Basra through the palms of the Emirates. And in sympathy for the ancient Sinai palms, where the wishes all landed at the Gulf of Aqaba and its city Al-Fayhaa.

Those are the cheerful smiles on the faces that were enough to give the observer, the follower, and the curious to see these breezes, as they cross the ocean of Arabism in order to explain the fronds of hearts and give the eyes the sparkle of broad hopes towards an Arab homeland that removes the dust of decades, and lifts from its shoulders the mountains of external interventions and what it did in The national conscience was torn apart, until the Euphrates almost said: Where did I get all this silt while I am still dreaming of a new tomorrow in which the sun will shine on my banks and give my family the sweetness of sips?!

In this meeting, the obstacle seemed like a universe that is formed in the first day of the day and wipes from its eyelids the drowsiness of days, and tiredness of sleep, and whoever received the news was at that moment feeling that this nation is like a palm that gets sick, but does not die, because from it came life and under its trunk the real birth of a prophet who gave the world The secret of the continuity of existence when he said to his people: If you are not born again, you will not enter Paradise.

This is the year of life, and this is the worm of existence. Civilizations are like the sun fading in one place to shine in another, and development continues on the earth, and human civilization will not disappear as long as there are shepherds who grow the human spirit with elixir solutions that prevent cracking, push back slackening, and work to trim the nails of dilemmas and from Then he defeated it, and no matter what the hostile claws did, and no matter how much it slipped into the darkness to demolish the walls, in this great nation there are minds that protect, hearts that are nurtured, and consciences that make it easier for all people, consciences believing that the destiny is one, and the goal is one, and with channels of convergence open at the end of it, the dream remains the purest Whoever took the star, and the most wonderful of the clouds, and with the presence of leaders whose dream is the unity of destiny, and their money is the industry of glory for their homelands, and the liberation of peoples from the bonds of weakness and humiliation.

This nation is strong with the determination of its leaders, strict in the unity of its goals, resolute in the eloquence of its sons, and no matter how strong the winds and storms rage, this nation will remain the fortress of human civilization, the candle of its night, the dictionary of its eloquence, and the fortress of its steadfastness.