A unique residential project whose two towers rise towards the sky of Malaga, like the two tallest in Andalusia, redrawing the city’s skyline and offering all the possibilities for an exclusive life
The Anglo-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid argued that architecture is about well-being. «I think people want to feel good in a space. On the one hand, it’s about refuge, but it’s also about pleasure.” Based on this idea, two new skyscrapers were born in the Martiricos neighborhood, in the heart of Malaga, that redefine the urban landscape. AQ Urban Sky emerges as the main symbol of innovation and design of the Guadalmedina regeneration project, with more than 20,000 m² of green spaces, sports areas and commercial areas.
Inspired by the iconic skyscrapers of New York, London or Paris, AQ Urban Sky offers a luxury living experience. Its two towers combine contemporary exclusivity, sustainability, innovative design and smart home technology. With impressive views of the sea and the city, living in them means enjoying urban life without giving up the connection with nature.
Wellbeing as a way of life
AQ Accentora real estate developer that currently has more than 6,800 homes under development in Spain, offers in Malaga with AQ Urban Sky much more than a residential complex: a way of living that generates business opportunities, promotes commerce, creates services and gives life to the neighborhood. The towers of this project rely on the capabilities and resources of the region, as part of a strategy focused on understanding real estate in a local key.
AQ Urban Sky services are designed to enjoy leisure without leaving home. From a rooftop pool with panoramic views, to a gym, laundry, coworking rooms and social spaces, every detail is designed to offer comfort, modernity and luxury with an exclusive and functional design.
Málaga and the world have welcomed AQ Urban Sky, where there is only one penthouse available that is more than a home; offers an elevated lifestyle. It is an exceptional residence that has large terraces and incomparable views of the Mediterranean and Malaga. Inspired by luxury villa design, this penthouse incorporates sustainable elements and smart solutions to enhance the everyday experience.
A personalized lifestyle
Every detail has been carefully selected, with top quality materials that blend harmoniously into the environment. These spaces are a fusion of contemporary design and natural warmth, offering residences that are true masterpieces. In the South Tower, this last penthouse represents the pinnacle of urban luxury, with customization options to adapt to the most demanding tastes. Owners have the possibility of transforming this space into a unique residence that reflects their style and needs, always with the highest standards of quality and elegance.
The exclusive Mediterranean essence
Malaga, with its combination of culture, tradition, technology and beach, is the perfect setting for this visionary project. With renowned gastronomy, an incomparable natural environment and a growing international projection, the city offers the ideal setting to enjoy the authentic Mediterranean lifestyle. At AQ Urban Sky, this privilege becomes a home.
