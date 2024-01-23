AQ Eolias: common areas to forget the routine

The AQ Eolias development is located in the northern area of ​​Murcia and has 75 homes with a garage and storage room with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. It will become a benchmark thanks to its design, in which the terraces of all homes and uncovered spaces are essential elements for the comfort of the owners. Most of the homes at AQ Eolias are through, favoring cross ventilation, and some of them have double orientation.

Community spaces are designed to enjoy everyday life. For this reason, the developer AQ Acentor has included a children's pool and swimming pool on the roof of the building. infinity for adults with solarium, calisthenics area, gazebo and chill out. In addition to these open spaces with views over the city of Murcia, the project includes on the ground floor an equipped gym and a community room to hold events, meetings, telework or study.

Among the many advantages of AQ Eolias are its proximity to the city center, proximity to the ZigZag leisure center, direct access to the highway and the N-301 highway and the location of a tram stop just a few minutes away.

AQ Eyren: the best version of your life

AQ Eyren stands out as the only development in Guadalupe de Maciascoque that offers such a rich combination of common areas: the little ones in the house will create great memories in the children's area, the exclusive multipurpose room with terrace will be the perfect setting for events and the swimming pools They will guarantee moments of fun and relaxation. Its semi-detached chalets have 4 bedrooms, adaptable to 3, and provide a cozy environment for each member of the family. With a main bathroom, a secondary bathroom and a toilet, comfort is assured. AQ Acentor has also valued the privacy of the owners and, therefore, this promotion allows, depending on the typology, to include its own pool in the private garden. In addition, it also has individual parking for two cars in the basement of the house. An excellent option just 10 minutes from the center of Murcia and surrounded by all the necessary services with a wide variety to choose from.

AQ EYREN

A project to enjoy

AQ Acentor, a real estate developer that currently has more than 6,800 homes under development in Spain, offers in AQ Eolias and AQ Eyren much more than a residential complex: it arrives in Murcia committed to a way of living that generates business opportunities by promoting commerce, creating services and giving life to the neighborhood. Both projects will rely on and rely on the capabilities and resources of the region, as part of a strategy focused on understanding real estate locally.