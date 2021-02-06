The fund management relies on the winners of change. Understanding supply chains and industries as well as intensive company contacts optimize stock selection. By Jörg Billina

Despite the lockdown extension, Johannes Ries is confident. At the end of 2021, prices should be higher than at the beginning of the year. “In the second half of the year we can probably return to normal. Consumers will then make up for postponed purchases and companies will invest more again,” says the founder of the investment boutique Apus Capital. Ries controls the Apus Capital Revalue with four other investment professionals. Together, the management team has 175 years of investment experience. The excellent expertise pays off. The fund, which mainly invests in European companies, achieved an increase of almost 40 percent in 2020. Since it was launched in 2011, the fund has grown by an average of 14.9 percent per year.

Focus on technological suppliers

The expectation of a sustained good performance in the current year is not only based on a recovery in the economy. “Quite a few stocks in our portfolio are just beginning or are in the middle of a comprehensive re-evaluation.” Among other things, the fund plays the technological change that is triggering strong demand for artificial intelligence, cloud computing, 5G networks and cyber security.

However, the Apus Capital Revalue does not necessarily invest in the pure players who are only active in one of the areas that benefit from the digitization surge. The fund is increasingly relying on suppliers. “All digital megatrends need semiconductors,” says Ries. Companies such as ASML, Suess Micro or Nordic Semiconductor are therefore prominently represented in the fund. The manager also continues to consider SAP to be promising. Ries visited the company for the first time in 1990, when he was still working as an analyst for a large investment company. Since then, the stock has risen sharply. Some stocks in the portfolio could develop similarly well in the long term.

Tobii is one of the technology companies that, according to Johannes Ries, is only just beginning to develop. The Swedish company develops eye tracking technologies. Thanks to this, the computer can be controlled with just the eyes, among other things. Retail also uses these technologies to identify and promote consumer propensity.

Management also finds winners of the change in the health sector. Companies in the industry that are in a phase of re-evaluation due to the development of new business areas include, for example, the French vaccine manufacturer Valneva and the Danish Zealand Pharma, which manufacture innovative products in the diabetes sector. Industrial companies are also interesting for management. Automation, robotics or alternative energies are the topics. For example, the fund is invested in Init, a specialist in managing local public transport.

The portfolio comprises a total of 50 to 60 stocks. In order to find the most promising stocks and to get a personal impression, the fund managers meet with the company leaders in more than 500 meetings per year. The feedback from Johannes Ries from the discussions of the past weeks: “Compared to the first lockdown, the mood of the managers is currently much more optimistic.”