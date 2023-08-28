Economist: Armed forces of Ukraine receive data from Western partners during drone attacks on Russia

Operators of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacking Russian territory receive data on radars and air defense systems (ADS) from Western partners. Sources caught the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in this The Economist.

According to a publication close to the developers of one of the models of Ukrainian drones, only about 35-40 percent of UAVs reach the target area.

Another source of the magazine, “close to the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine”, Russian troops have deprived the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the initial advantage in tactical drones: before it was three to one, and now the parties have “parity”.