The strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Petrovsky district of Donetsk destroyed the roof of a kindergarten. On Sunday, July 24, Izvestia correspondent Sergei Khaidarov spoke about this.

“Petrovsky district, where we are now, is one of the most dangerous places in all of Donetsk, because every day the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hit residential buildings where civilians are located,” he said.

Khaydarov showed the result of one of the recent strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which hit a kindergarten.

Earlier that day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired five shells with a caliber of 122 mm at the Petrovsky district of Donetsk.

The representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) reported that a kindergarten and apartment buildings were damaged during shelling by Ukrainian troops in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. In addition, 24 transformer substations were de-energized, 2,150 subscribers of the village of the Trudovskaya mine and the settlement of Aleksandrovka were left without power supply.

On July 20, one civilian was killed during shelling by the Ukrainian military in the Petrovsky district of the city of Donetsk. At 14:15 Moscow time, Ukrainian troops fired five 155 mm NATO caliber shells. The shelling was carried out from the side of the settlement of Krasnogorovka.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

