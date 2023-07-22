Russian forces stopped two attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to force the Dnieper in the Kherson region in a day, as a result, more than 30 militants and five boats were destroyed. On Saturday, July 22, a representative of the region’s emergency services told reporters.

The Dnepr grouping of troops inflicted a fire defeat on the enemy.

“<...> in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Kizomys, as a result of fire damage, three boats and 15 militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed. <...> In the Kherson direction, an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to force the Dnieper River near the settlement of Antonovka was thwarted, as a result of fire damage, two boats and 19 militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed, ”said the representative.

In addition, according to him, the Ukrainian army shelled Kostogryzovo and other settlements of the Kherson region last night, firing 36 shells from barreled artillery. At present, possible casualties among the civilian population and destruction are being specified.

On July 20, the acting governor of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to use the reduction in the width of the Dnieper, but this was unsuccessful. He noted that the width of the Dnieper did not decrease in the Kherson region, but upstream. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to land troops on the left bank. At the same time, the Russian military repulse all attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to go on the attack.

On the same day, the head of the press center of the Dnepr grouping of troops, Roman Kodryan, said that Russian servicemen prevented an attempt by saboteurs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to force the Dnieper, and three enemy fast boats were destroyed.

The special military operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

