Gladkov: AFU fired 20 artillery and 9 mortar shells at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired mortars and artillery at the Shebekinsky urban district of the Belgorod region. This was announced on Friday, June 30, by the head of the Russian border region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram.

Most of the arrivals were in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka: 20 artillery and nine mortar shells. As a result of the incident, no one was injured, there was no damage.

“In the village of Maslova Pristan, one enemy drone was shot down. In the village of Sereda, four arrivals were recorded – they hit from a mortar, ”wrote Gladkov.